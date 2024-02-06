Faces of Southeast Missouri: Dr. Robert Hamblin

Dr. Robert Hamblin has written and published more than 70 books, and his work has been translated into Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and French. Now, he can add Persian to that list.

Hamblin found out about the Persian translation of “Myself and the World,” a biography he wrote about Southern writer William Fulkner, in September through a Facebook post highlighting a review of the translation from the Tehran Times. The text, he says, was pirated, and the press the book is published through is working to get the copyright details sorted out.

Still, not many writers in the English language can add “Persian translation” to their resume, and Hamblin recognizes that.

“I’m pleased it’s been published, but I wish they hadn’t stolen it,” Hamblin says, smiling. “It’s one of the best reviews of a book I ever got.”

Hamblin, who has written 38 books of poetry, 22 works about Faulkner, seven novels, four memoirs, three biographies and a collection of essays, says he never wanted to be a specialist. Yet, he has been an influential scholar in the field of Faulkner and was key in acquiring the collection housed at Southeast Missouri State University’s Faulkner Center.

Growing up in Mississippi 70 miles from Faulkner’s hometown of Oxford, Miss., Hamblin didn’t discover Faulkner until college, when he read the novel “As I Lay Dying” in a Southern literature class. Hamblin recalls being impressed by the novel because of the way Faulkner tells the story through 15 narrators; Hamblin had never read anything like it. He went on to study Faulkner in graduate school at Ole Miss, moving to Oxford, Miss., two months after Faulkner’s death and getting to learn about Faulkner from people who had known him.

He also wrote his PhD dissertation on Faulkner. In 1978, a teacher in his night class where they were reading a novel by Faulkner asked if he’d met L.D. Brodsky, a Faulkner collector from St. Louis who lived in Farmington, Mo. Hamblin wrote to Brodsky, and a month later, received an invitation to come and see his collection in Farmington.