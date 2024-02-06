All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessNovember 18, 2024

Explore downtown Cape with a bingo card and a chance to win big this Small Business Saturday

Join Small Business Saturday in Old Town Cape on Nov. 30 for a chance to win a $500 shopping spree. Participate with a bingo card by visiting local stores and enjoy exclusive Shop Small swag.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

Following the excitement of Black Friday, Old Town Cape will be celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.

Those planning to shop downtown this year are encouraged to register for one of two opportunities to win a $500 downtown Cape shopping spree. Winners will be drawn the week following the event.

Old Town Cape’s event this year will once again involve a bingo card. Participants can pick up and return their bingo cards in the Marquette Tower lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To collect bingo, attendees need to visit stores that are participating and get a stamp.

There will be Old Town Cape volunteers wandering downtown and handing out Shop Small swag to those shopping during Small Business Saturday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes said the event encourages local economic activity.

“This holiday season, as folks are dining, shopping, enjoying the nightlife, and everything else that our downtown offers, we are so excited to again offer the opportunity for folks in the community to enter to win a $500 shopping spree to downtown businesses of their choice," she explained. "We appreciate the community’s support of our local small businesses during this holiday season and always.”

Twenty-four downtown businesses are participating this year, but Haynes encouraged residents and visitors to visit as many stores as possible during Small Business Saturday. Participating businesses will be listed on the Old Town Cape Downtown Shopping Spree Facebook event by Nov. 27.

For more information on this event visit www.downtowncapegirardeau.com.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 18
Wall Street rises following last week's slide
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijua...
BusinessNov. 18
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 18
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic growth for 2025 at SEEDS conference presentation
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic growth for 2025 at SEEDS conference presentation
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major League Pickleball team St. Louis Shock
BusinessNov. 16
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major League Pickleball team St. Louis Shock
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
BusinessNov. 15
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy