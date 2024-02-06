Following the excitement of Black Friday, Old Town Cape will be celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.
Those planning to shop downtown this year are encouraged to register for one of two opportunities to win a $500 downtown Cape shopping spree. Winners will be drawn the week following the event.
Old Town Cape’s event this year will once again involve a bingo card. Participants can pick up and return their bingo cards in the Marquette Tower lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To collect bingo, attendees need to visit stores that are participating and get a stamp.
There will be Old Town Cape volunteers wandering downtown and handing out Shop Small swag to those shopping during Small Business Saturday.
Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes said the event encourages local economic activity.
“This holiday season, as folks are dining, shopping, enjoying the nightlife, and everything else that our downtown offers, we are so excited to again offer the opportunity for folks in the community to enter to win a $500 shopping spree to downtown businesses of their choice," she explained. "We appreciate the community’s support of our local small businesses during this holiday season and always.”
Twenty-four downtown businesses are participating this year, but Haynes encouraged residents and visitors to visit as many stores as possible during Small Business Saturday. Participating businesses will be listed on the Old Town Cape Downtown Shopping Spree Facebook event by Nov. 27.
For more information on this event visit www.downtowncapegirardeau.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.