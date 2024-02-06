Following the excitement of Black Friday, Old Town Cape will be celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30.

Those planning to shop downtown this year are encouraged to register for one of two opportunities to win a $500 downtown Cape shopping spree. Winners will be drawn the week following the event.

Old Town Cape’s event this year will once again involve a bingo card. Participants can pick up and return their bingo cards in the Marquette Tower lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To collect bingo, attendees need to visit stores that are participating and get a stamp.

There will be Old Town Cape volunteers wandering downtown and handing out Shop Small swag to those shopping during Small Business Saturday.