Hungry music enthusiasts are invited to an intimate dinner show at Scout Hall where the spotlight will be on the creative minds behind the music — songwriters.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, offers a unique opportunity to experience the creative process firsthand. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner by Celebrations Restaurant served at 6:30 p.m., and the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35 per person, which includes the dinner. Seating is open table style, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure their preferred seats.

The event will feature performances by four singer-songwriters: Hunter Hathcoat, Jessie Schupbach, Heather Hammers and Evan Webb. Each artist will share their creations through story and song, providing a front-row seat to the artistry behind the music.