Hungry music enthusiasts are invited to an intimate dinner show at Scout Hall where the spotlight will be on the creative minds behind the music — songwriters.
The event, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22, offers a unique opportunity to experience the creative process firsthand. Doors open at 6 p.m., with dinner by Celebrations Restaurant served at 6:30 p.m., and the show starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35 per person, which includes the dinner. Seating is open table style, and attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure their preferred seats.
The event will feature performances by four singer-songwriters: Hunter Hathcoat, Jessie Schupbach, Heather Hammers and Evan Webb. Each artist will share their creations through story and song, providing a front-row seat to the artistry behind the music.
Celebrations Restaurant has crafted a dinner menu designed to complement the musical performances. The menu includes braised chicken thighs, smoked sausage, collard greens, red rice, roasted sweet potatoes and cornbread.
Attendees are reminded that this is a listening room event, and they are encouraged to savor every lyric, bite and moment while keeping noise to a minimum. Tables may be shared by multiple ticket holders based on capacity.
For more information or to purchase tickets, interested individuals can buy tickets on Scout Hall’s website.
