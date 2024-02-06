All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
CommunityNovember 14, 2024

Experience the festive spirit: Christmas tree lighting event returns to downtown Cape Girardeau

Join the festive fun as Cape Girardeau's Christmas Tree Lighting returns Nov. 29. Enjoy live music, food trucks, and Santa's arrival in Old Town Cape's cherished holiday tradition.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
A crowd gathers around the tree during the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Cape Girardeau. This year’s tree lighting is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29.
A crowd gathers around the tree during the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Cape Girardeau. This year’s tree lighting is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29.Southeast Missourian file

Old Town Cape will host its sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event will be in the Vasterling Suites Courtyard, where a 30-foot Christmas tree will be the center of the night.

Old Town Cape volunteer Teresa Maurer said, “I hope many of you have that same feeling of excitement when you see the decorations downtown.

“We are proud of the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree. It has become the focal point of our downtown decorations, and attending the Official Tree Lighting ceremony on the Friday evening of Thanksgiving weekend has become a cherished tradition for many of the residents of not only Cape Girardeau but also of the surrounding area.”

The event will feature a variety of activities, including live music from the Jerry Ford Ensemble and Christmas carolers. Spectators can enjoy illuminated aerial acrobatic performances, purchase food and hot beverages from local food trucks and roast s'mores around the fire pits. Attendees can also vote for the best-decorated food truck.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance, with Santa lighting the tree and bringing in Christmas cheer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Schedule of events

5:30 p.m. — local food trucks and s'mores stations available.

5:45 p.m. — Jerry Ford Ensemble and Christmas carolers begin the music.

6:10 p.m. — arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus.

6:20 p.m. — Santa and Mrs. Claus light the tree.

Fountain Street between Broadway and Themis Street will be closed to vehicle traffic, but open to foot traffic starting at 2 p.m. on the day of the event.

Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 14
Celebrate the season with hundreds of nativities from around...
CommunityNov. 14
Celebrate the holidays with music and charity at the 29th an...
CommunityNov. 14
'Oklahoma!' at SEMO: A vibrant journey through love, dreams ...
CommunityNov. 13
Notre Dame High School brings holiday cheer to stage with 'S...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
River City Players Community Theatre presents 'Fast Food' at Port Cape
CommunityNov. 12
River City Players Community Theatre presents 'Fast Food' at Port Cape
Senior Moments Column: Experiencing the rollercoaster of life at Senior Night
CommunityNov. 12
Senior Moments Column: Experiencing the rollercoaster of life at Senior Night
Photo gallery: Chaffee High School holds Veterans Day Celebration
CommunityNov. 11
Photo gallery: Chaffee High School holds Veterans Day Celebration
Kathy Hargrove ends 20 years of dining service at SEMO with gratitude
CommunityNov. 11
Kathy Hargrove ends 20 years of dining service at SEMO with gratitude
Photo gallery: Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Capaha Park
CommunityNov. 11
Photo gallery: Veterans Day ceremony takes place at Capaha Park
Battling the Beatles: SEMO’s annual challenge with Asian Lady Beetles
CommunityNov. 11
Battling the Beatles: SEMO’s annual challenge with Asian Lady Beetles
Submitted: Rotary receives grant for gardening program
CommunityNov. 11
Submitted: Rotary receives grant for gardening program
Seeing Past the Symbols: Reflections on accompanying my dad on an Honor Flight
CommunityNov. 11
Seeing Past the Symbols: Reflections on accompanying my dad on an Honor Flight
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy