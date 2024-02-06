Old Town Cape will host its sixth annual Christmas Tree Lighting event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, in downtown Cape Girardeau. The event will be in the Vasterling Suites Courtyard, where a 30-foot Christmas tree will be the center of the night.

Old Town Cape volunteer Teresa Maurer said, “I hope many of you have that same feeling of excitement when you see the decorations downtown.

“We are proud of the Old Town Cape Christmas Tree. It has become the focal point of our downtown decorations, and attending the Official Tree Lighting ceremony on the Friday evening of Thanksgiving weekend has become a cherished tradition for many of the residents of not only Cape Girardeau but also of the surrounding area.”

The event will feature a variety of activities, including live music from the Jerry Ford Ensemble and Christmas carolers. Spectators can enjoy illuminated aerial acrobatic performances, purchase food and hot beverages from local food trucks and roast s'mores around the fire pits. Attendees can also vote for the best-decorated food truck.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance, with Santa lighting the tree and bringing in Christmas cheer.