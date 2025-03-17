All sections
CommunityMarch 17, 2025

Enjoy some of Cape Girardeau's finest eats, support arts during Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop

Join Cape Girardeau's Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop on March 25. Sample local cuisine while supporting the arts, with tickets at $12 benefiting theater and dance showcases.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau residents will be able to try signature items from local restaurants during the Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 25.

This is an annual event that started in 2016. The event will benefit The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance Senior Showcases in New York for this year.

Each restaurant and business participating will be serving their signature items. Participants may choose to go to any or all of the eateries and restaurants in the three-hour time span. Department of Theatre and Dance students will assist guests at each restaurant and direct them to the tables involved for each restaurant.

This year's lineup of restaurants: Andy’s Frozen Custard, Bistro Saffron, Ciao Ristorante + Enoteca, Ebb and Flow Fermentations, Minglewood Brewery, Mississippi Mutts, Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge, Primo Vino, Spectrum Record Lounge, Wings Etc. (Cape Girardeau location), Water and William Olive Oil Co., Fresh Healthy Cafe and Scooters (North Kingshighway/Mount Auburn location)

Tickets for the Restaurant Hop are $12. Individuals wishing to participate may register and pay here, or purchase during the event at participating restaurants.

For more information regarding the Taste of Cape Restaurant Hop, contact Sara Steffens at ssteffens@semo.edu.

