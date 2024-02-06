Enjoy day off from cooking with Cape Girardeau's Spaghetti Day 

The meal will include spaghetti, mostaccioli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert. Dinner entertainment will be provided by The Jerry Ford Orchestra, and proceeds benefit the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation for various improvements to the Parks and Recreation Department facilities and programs.

Tickets will be sold in person on the day of the event. Tickets for Spaghetti Day are priced at $10 for adults aged 13 and older, $7 for children aged 5 to 12, and free for children 4 and younger.

For more information or to explore sponsorship opportunities, anyone interested may contact the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation at (573) 339-6340.