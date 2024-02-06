All sections
CommunityNovember 4, 2024

Enjoy day off from cooking with Cape Girardeau's Spaghetti Day 

Take a break from cooking Thursday, Nov. 7, with Cape Girardeau's Spaghetti Day. Enjoy meals, live music and support local parks. Tickets available on-site.

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

Calling all pasta and sauce lovers, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation will host the 2024 annual Spaghetti Day on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Arena Building.

Lunch and dinner will be served between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for those who do not want to cook for the entire day.

The meal will include spaghetti, mostaccioli, garlic bread, salad, drink and dessert. Dinner entertainment will be provided by The Jerry Ford Orchestra, and proceeds benefit the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation for various improvements to the Parks and Recreation Department facilities and programs.

Tickets will be sold in person on the day of the event. Tickets for Spaghetti Day are priced at $10 for adults aged 13 and older, $7 for children aged 5 to 12, and free for children 4 and younger.

For more information or to explore sponsorship opportunities, anyone interested may contact the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation at (573) 339-6340.

