“I’m overcome with pride & gratitude for many things concerning VN. Which makes this decision all the more heartbreaking. As they say, all good things must come to an end, but the memories remain forever,” she said in the post. “Some of you may not realize that we work all year long to present this production, which leaves little time to do other things in our community or little rest for all of our faithful volunteers. However, please know we will continue to support the Safe House in all of their future endeavors. They will always be one of our beneficiaries for any of our future projects.”

Maevers said VintageNOW Productions will still be around but will look a little different. It will be doing smaller community events, photoshoots with themed attire, fashion styling for parties, more live mannequin events, supplying models, actors, dancers, wardrobe and props for commercial media, and more.

“In addition, who knows, maybe a big VintageNOW Reunion fashion show will make a comeback in the near future as well. That most definitely is not out of the realm of possibilities. Bottom line, Never say never!” she said.

The Safe House House Party will be held Saturday, October 11 at Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau, with more details that will be announced soon.

“First and foremost, I’m proud to know we have certainly helped make a positive change in the lives of victims affected by domestic violence in our area. Needless to say, we could not have done this alone. It truly takes a 'village' to put on a successful annual event. Thank goodness we live in a generous, caring community. A community who rolled up their sleeves and got involved by helping us shine a light on the darkness, if you will,” Maevers said. “Together we showed victims of abuse there is a way out. A safe place to be. A new start free of fear & violence. A place of hope & new beginnings. You do not have to suffer in silence. In reality, when we first started all those years ago many people did not know Cape Girardeau had a Safe House. VintageNOW has been a big part of changing that fact. With our help, they were able to build a new, more spacious and modern house to service more victims of domestic violence. Through the years, VintageNOW has raised well over 1 million dollars net profit for the Safe House. Again, for that I am proud.”

For more information, visit www.semosafehouse.org or follow Safe House of SE Missouri on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. And to stay up-to-date with VintageNOW Productions, visit www.vintagenow.org or on Facebook and Instagram.