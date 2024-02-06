St. Paul Lutheran will be celebrating Lutheran School week from Sunday, Jan. 26, to Saturday, Feb 1.
Students from prekindergarten to eighth grade will be introduced to core values — Christ-centered, growth-mindset, service, integrity, commUNITY and excellence — each day of the week.
The week begins during Celebration Sunday when students will be singing at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Worship Services for the congregation to enjoy.
For the school week, there will be a different focus each day. On Monday, Jan. 27, the focus will be growth-mindset where students will have activities throughout the day working with that core value, such as spending time with their chapel buddies and participating in activities.
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the focus will be service, and students will be working on craft items to be used for the Night to Shine event.
The core value for Wednesday, Jan.29, will focus on integrity, as the students will participate in board games, card games and group activities to show each one's integrity.
CommUNITY is the focus of Thursday, Jan. 30, and students will participate in all-school games in the gym together forming a community.
Students will end the week Friday, Jan. 31, focusing on excellence. They will have a classroom movie and snack day after a week of learning.
Throughout the week, each day also will be a dress-up day for the students. There will be Mix-Match-Monday-Crazy-Outfit-Clothing Day; Tuesday is favorite character day, welcoming students to dress up like a Bible character, storybook character, TV or movie character; Wednesday will be career day and students will have the chance to dress in the career they would like to be in one day; On Thursday, students can enjoy sports day and wear anything sports related. Ending the week, Friday will be comfy-cozy/PJ Day.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.