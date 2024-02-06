On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the focus will be service, and students will be working on craft items to be used for the Night to Shine event.

The core value for Wednesday, Jan.29, will focus on integrity, as the students will participate in board games, card games and group activities to show each one's integrity.

CommUNITY is the focus of Thursday, Jan. 30, and students will participate in all-school games in the gym together forming a community.

Students will end the week Friday, Jan. 31, focusing on excellence. They will have a classroom movie and snack day after a week of learning.

Throughout the week, each day also will be a dress-up day for the students. There will be Mix-Match-Monday-Crazy-Outfit-Clothing Day; Tuesday is favorite character day, welcoming students to dress up like a Bible character, storybook character, TV or movie character; Wednesday will be career day and students will have the chance to dress in the career they would like to be in one day; On Thursday, students can enjoy sports day and wear anything sports related. Ending the week, Friday will be comfy-cozy/PJ Day.