CommunityDecember 2, 2024

Dive into a virtual world with Scott City High's play 'Stuck in a Video Game'

Scott City High presents "Stuck in a Video Game," an interactive children's play about responsibility, on Dec. 6 and 7. 

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Scott City High School's theatre class will present an interactive children's play, "Stuck in a Video Game", Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7.
Southeast Missourian file

The Scott City High School Theatre Class is set to present "Stuck in a Video Game," at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the district's FEMA building.

This is an interactive children's play that explores themes of responsibility and appreciation.

"Stuck in a Video Game" tells the story of a young girl who wishes to escape her chores by entering a video game world. Her wish is granted, but she soon discovers even in a virtual world, tasks must be completed to defeat a sorcerer. The play aims to teach children the value of appreciating their real-life responsibilities and tasks even in a fantastical setting.

The play was written by the students of the spring SCHS theatre class and runs about 15 minutes. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Community members are invited.

