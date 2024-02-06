"Stuck in a Video Game" tells the story of a young girl who wishes to escape her chores by entering a video game world. Her wish is granted, but she soon discovers even in a virtual world, tasks must be completed to defeat a sorcerer. The play aims to teach children the value of appreciating their real-life responsibilities and tasks even in a fantastical setting.

The play was written by the students of the spring SCHS theatre class and runs about 15 minutes. Admission is free but donations are welcome. Community members are invited.