It’s the Christmas season which means we are making sure the birds and fish never sleep while we look at the bright Christmas lights hung in trees and decorations around lakes.

The Southeast Missouri area is full of opportunities to see the beautiful decorations without traveling far. So bundle and buckle up, grab some hot chocolate and make a map for yourself to enjoy all these light displays in the area.

Cape County Park holiday lights

Since 1987, Cape County Park has hosted holiday displays with area businesses, churches and local organizations that participate. This year, the holiday light display has moved from Cape County Park North to Cape County Park South. Holiday light viewers can expect to drive through a light tunnel, see a light display in the lake and more.

Jackson Holiday Extravaganza

The Jackson Holiday Extravaganza is held at Jackson City Park and is full of light displays from those in the community, as well as a lighted bridge for community members to take photos from. The light displays will be up until New Year’s for multiple nights of enjoyment.

Jackson will be holding its annual Christmas parade starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The parade route will begin at Southern Bank on Main Street/Farmington Street and will end in Uptown Jackson.

Marble Hill’s Christmas in the Park

Marble Hill has decorated Magnolia Park with light displays and a Christmas tree for community members to enjoy during the holiday season. The decorations will be up until Wednesday, Jan. 1.