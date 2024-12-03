It’s the Christmas season which means we are making sure the birds and fish never sleep while we look at the bright Christmas lights hung in trees and decorations around lakes.
The Southeast Missouri area is full of opportunities to see the beautiful decorations without traveling far. So bundle and buckle up, grab some hot chocolate and make a map for yourself to enjoy all these light displays in the area.
Since 1987, Cape County Park has hosted holiday displays with area businesses, churches and local organizations that participate. This year, the holiday light display has moved from Cape County Park North to Cape County Park South. Holiday light viewers can expect to drive through a light tunnel, see a light display in the lake and more.
The Jackson Holiday Extravaganza is held at Jackson City Park and is full of light displays from those in the community, as well as a lighted bridge for community members to take photos from. The light displays will be up until New Year’s for multiple nights of enjoyment.
Jackson will be holding its annual Christmas parade starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. The parade route will begin at Southern Bank on Main Street/Farmington Street and will end in Uptown Jackson.
Marble Hill has decorated Magnolia Park with light displays and a Christmas tree for community members to enjoy during the holiday season. The decorations will be up until Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Marble Hill will have its Christmas parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, for those looking to catch several parades this season.
Looking to take a stroll during one of the mild winter evenings? Downtown Perryville will be lit up for community members to enjoy.
Perryville also will be holding Christmas on the Square from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Community members will be able to enjoy a lighted Christmas parade, Christmas music, horse and carriage rides and a visit from Santa during this one-day event.
Scott City’s Park and Recreation will present its annual Winter Wonderland in Scott City Park. Light and holiday displays from local businesses, churches and organizations will be set up for the enjoyment of others.
Scott City will hold its annual Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The parade will start at Crites Street near Plaza and end at Lincoln Street.
Sikeston will hold a “City of Lights” tour event at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec 14. The Historic Downtown Sikeston Facebook page will post a list of the neighborhoods with the most people decorating in the town that day. Following the tour, there will be hot chocolate for everyone and an event at Malone Park Bandstand at 7 p.m. for the evening’s grand finale featuring live Christmas caroling performed by the choir of First Baptist Church in Sikeston.
