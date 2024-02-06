Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Music, in collaboration with the Conservatory of Theater and Dance, is set to enchant audiences with the opera production “Hansel and Gretel”.

This fairy tale based on the classic Grimm Brothers’ story will be performed Friday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Jan. 19, and will be directed by Christopher Goeke, a professor of music at the university.

The opera, described as a “fairy tale opera” by its composer, Engelbert Humperdinck, promises a family-friendly experience with a runtime of about two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.

The opera features a cast of 20 performers, including students from the Department of Music, Theater, and Dance, as well as four young community members aged 6 to 17.

The production is supported by a 20-member orchestra and a dedicated crew. This collaborative effort highlights the talents of students across disciplines, offering them a unique opportunity to hone their skills in a professional setting.

The choice of “Hansel and Gretel” was influenced by the suitability of the opera for the students’ vocal development and the availability of talent within the department. The production is double-cast for some principal roles, allowing more students to experience the thrill of performing on stage.

“This was a good fit for our students this year. It’s a very popular opera in general. It’s also a very popular opera among colleges that produce opera because it fits the age range of the students and their vocal development, really,” Goeke said.

Goeke said the audiences can expect a visually stunning production that stays true to the fairy tale’s fantasy elements from the original story. The set design transitions from a rundown cottage in the first act to a vibrant forest in the second, ending in the colorful and enticing Gingerbread Cottage of the Witch in the third act, which Goeke said looks good enough to eat.