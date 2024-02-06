Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Music, in collaboration with the Conservatory of Theater and Dance, is set to enchant audiences with the opera production “Hansel and Gretel”.
This fairy tale based on the classic Grimm Brothers’ story will be performed Friday, Jan. 17, and Sunday, Jan. 19, and will be directed by Christopher Goeke, a professor of music at the university.
The opera, described as a “fairy tale opera” by its composer, Engelbert Humperdinck, promises a family-friendly experience with a runtime of about two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.
The opera features a cast of 20 performers, including students from the Department of Music, Theater, and Dance, as well as four young community members aged 6 to 17.
The production is supported by a 20-member orchestra and a dedicated crew. This collaborative effort highlights the talents of students across disciplines, offering them a unique opportunity to hone their skills in a professional setting.
The choice of “Hansel and Gretel” was influenced by the suitability of the opera for the students’ vocal development and the availability of talent within the department. The production is double-cast for some principal roles, allowing more students to experience the thrill of performing on stage.
“This was a good fit for our students this year. It’s a very popular opera in general. It’s also a very popular opera among colleges that produce opera because it fits the age range of the students and their vocal development, really,” Goeke said.
Goeke said the audiences can expect a visually stunning production that stays true to the fairy tale’s fantasy elements from the original story. The set design transitions from a rundown cottage in the first act to a vibrant forest in the second, ending in the colorful and enticing Gingerbread Cottage of the Witch in the third act, which Goeke said looks good enough to eat.
The production also features a ballet in the second act, choreographed by a recent graduate. This dance sequence enhances the storytelling, adding another layer of artistry to the performance. The opera is sung in English, with supertitles projected to ensure the audience can follow the story with ease.
“When people go to the opera, they might see a ballet, too, because some operas have a ballet that’s written into the plot, and so it really, it helps the storyline. It’s not just, ‘Oh, we’re going to stop and dance.’ No, the dance has a purpose in projecting the story,” Goeke said.
As opening night approaches, Goeke said he is excited about seeing the students perform in front of an audience. He said the students have been preparing for this moment, and he looks forward to witnessing their hard work come to fruition on stage.
“What I’m looking forward to most is putting all the elements together. We have this beautiful orchestra and beautiful scenery, and there’s a ballet in the second act, so there’s this beautiful choreography and the lights and the way they sing and everything. Putting that all together to tell this story is so much fun, and I always look forward to the performances, just to see that all come together and watch the students really light up and enjoy what they’ve been studying so hard,” he said
“Hansel and Gretel” is a family-friendly show with Goeke saying it is like a Disney production in its appeal and rates it a PG. Audience members will get to see the surprises they built into the production, while also enjoying the combination of music, dance and visual effects that promise to captivate audiences and provide a memorable experience for all.
“I’m just super happy to be collaborating with my colleagues at the Conservatory and in the Department of Music. It’s wonderful to have such great teacher talent on faculty that we can all work together and it’s wonderful to see the students in the same way, coming from different departments and different majors, and they come together on stage, and they’re all just one big happy family, and they’re doing a great job of the show. We are definitely ready for an audience. So I hope folks will come out and see it,” he said.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Bedell Performance Hall.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.RiverCampus.org.
