Scout Hall will welcome violinist Aska Maret into its Underground Jazz series this weekend. Maret and her quartet will fill the hall Saturday, Jan.18, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Maret's violin career spans continents. Using music as a universal love language and embodies the power to connect through it.

“Sometimes I vibrate with intense passion, shaking the listener out of our set patterns of being,” Maret said in a news release. “At other times, I slow toward silence, soothing and caressing our common sorrows. And sometimes I find myself filling the soundscape around me with sheer vibrance and delight.”

Maret was born in Tokyo and grew up among a family of visual artists. Starting at 4, she began studying piano and violin, according to the release. At 15, Maret won the grand prize in the quartet category at an international competition in London and went on to study violin and composition at Tokyo National University of Fine Arts.