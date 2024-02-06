Scout Hall has a new line of events for crafty DIYers coming just in time for the holidays.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, there will be the start of the Made Here Winter Workshop series. Kicking off the series will be candle-pouring.

Those attending the workshop will learn to select scents and pour candles while chatting and sharing ideas with others in a relaxed environment. While the candles cure, a collaborative game will be played. There will also be candle giveaways. Refreshments will be provided as well as a full cash bar available. Spaces for this event are limited.