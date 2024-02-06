Scout Hall has a new line of events for crafty DIYers coming just in time for the holidays.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, there will be the start of the Made Here Winter Workshop series. Kicking off the series will be candle-pouring.
Those attending the workshop will learn to select scents and pour candles while chatting and sharing ideas with others in a relaxed environment. While the candles cure, a collaborative game will be played. There will also be candle giveaways. Refreshments will be provided as well as a full cash bar available. Spaces for this event are limited.
The teacher of this workshop will be the owner of Bella Bear Candle Co., Beth Zeilenga. Bella Bear is a small-batch hand-poured soy wax candle company that offers luxury fragrances, perfume, colognes, laundry powder and other specialty items.
The Made Here Winter Workshop series at Scout Hall is a chance to learn a new skill and enjoy a night with others. Scout Hall will have local business owners sharing their skills for attendees to take home a project and some knowledge at the night’s end.
Workshop prices vary depending on the project and are purchased individually. To purchase a ticket for the candle-pouring event, visit https://www.thescouthall.com/events/made-here-candle-pouring.