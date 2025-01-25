Scout Hall lineup for February includes jazz, art, tribute bands

A new month means new events to attend at Scout Hall in February.
There are five to look forward to:
Abbey Road Warriors will perform twice Saturday, Feb. 8. The first show will be at 3 p.m., with the second at 7 p.m. alongside SEMO Strings, directed by Sophia Han, associate professor of violin and viola at Southeast Missouri State University. Tickets for the first performance are $5, and $10 for the night performance.
The shows are a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Children’s Art Festival, with this year’s theme of the Beatles. Abbey Road Warriors are a Beatles tribute band for all ages to enjoy. The festival will celebrate the artistic contributions of educators and students across the region with more than 200 works of visual art from area schools, to commence Youth Art Month.
To start off your Valentine's Day celebration early, Scout Hall will hold a special edition of SINGO for the lovers and ex-lovers at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. All the hits from “Be My Valentine” to “Bad Romance” will be dialed in. Food is welcome, but no outside drinks or Stanleys allowed.
The Underground Jazz series will continue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb.15, with Grammy-winning saxophonist Charles “Chip” McNeill. This performance will also be part of SEMO's Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival. McNeill will showcase jazz classics as well as some of his original works in an intimate setting. He is the musical director and jazz tenor saxophonist at University of Illinois and has performed with artists such as Arturo Sandoval, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dizzy Gillespie. His Grammy-winning contributions include the album “Hot House” with Sandoval, and his latest release, “The Whirl”, highlights his compositional talent.
The Wonderlands will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. The band, originally from Cincinnati, is based out of Nashville, Tennessee, where the quintet combines the anthemic qualities of pop music with influences from indie rock and jazz. They are working toward the release of their studio album while trying a new take on electronically augmented band sound, aided by producer Drew Long. The Wonderlands have been able to share the stage with artists and bands such as Lawrence, Melt, Ripe and Motherfolk along the way. All ages are welcome.
Rounding out the month will be Tall Tall Tress at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. The name Tall Tall Trees is the musical ID of songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mike Savino, who performs in the realm of experimental, DIY banjo music, and an eclectic blend of psychedelic folk, rock and world music.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.thescouthall.com.
