DAR awards honor students and teachers

The John Guild Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Jackson hosted representatives of several local schools to celebrate education. The DAR is a non-political, not-for-profit volunteer women’s organization dedicated to education, historic preservation and patriotism.
Over dinner, the guests learned about the many ways DAR can help support teachers, and highlight outstanding students.
After greetings from Chapter Regent Linda Venable, Community Classroom chapter chair Mary Meyer began the program by awarding Thomas Mills of Woodland R-IV a donation to help with student admission fees to the St. Louis Kaplan Felderman Holocaust Museum. In September, Woodland R-IV also was presented with school supplies the chapter had collected.
Community Service Awards chapter chair Morgan Lake presented two awards to Emma Pylate and Hailey Hindman of Jackson School District. DAR Good Citizens chapter chair Barbie Stroder presented four awards to students. The 2024 DAR Good Citizens for the John Guild Chapter are: Hailey Henderson of Jackson R-2, Kinley Burr of Meadow Heights High School, Cassondra Calvin of Saxony Lutheran High School and Millie Bazzell of Woodland High School.
Chapter Regent Linda Venable presented Maxwell Wieser of Saxony Lutheran the chapter Outstanding Teacher of American History Award.
Earlier this year, Kyle Mabuce, now retired Jackson Junior High School history teacher, won second place at the National competition for the Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution as the John Guild nominated Missouri Daughters of the American Revolution candidate.
