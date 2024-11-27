DAR awards honor students and teachers

The John Guild Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in Jackson hosted representatives of several local schools to celebrate education. The DAR is a non-political, not-for-profit volunteer women’s organization dedicated to education, historic preservation and patriotism.

Over dinner, the guests learned about the many ways DAR can help support teachers, and highlight outstanding students.

After greetings from Chapter Regent Linda Venable, Community Classroom chapter chair Mary Meyer began the program by awarding Thomas Mills of Woodland R-IV a donation to help with student admission fees to the St. Louis Kaplan Felderman Holocaust Museum. In September, Woodland R-IV also was presented with school supplies the chapter had collected.