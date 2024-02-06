All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
CommunityFebruary 4, 2025

Conservation Column: Listen for the Spring Peepers

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center assistant director Alex Holmes shares how to listen for frogs in February that signal spring is on its way.

Alex Holmes

Spring awakening in Missouri is a thing of wonder. The grayness and mud of a desolate winter gives rise to a resurrection of life known only to us in the Midwest. From near nothingness comes wildflowers, migrating birds and the birth of new generations of countless wildlife.

One animal represents this spirit as much as any, and it may not be one you’d expect. A diminutive frog, devoid of fur, warm blood or other means of warmth, begins its song near Valentine’s Day, a harbinger of warm weather to come. This thumbnail-sized frog is the “spring peeper,” and hearing it fills me with joy.

Every ditch and pool comes alive with peeper calls in February, as long as the weather is warm enough. Warm — 40 degrees or so — windy nights become a symphony of tiny peeping calls as, appropriately for mid-February, these little amphibians look for love.

Their bird-like call can be heard many dozens of yards away. As relatives of the tree frogs, spring peepers use enlarged, sticky toe pads to cling to vegetation in any available puddles. Their name suggests their call, as most often, we hear them saying, “Peep!” But they are known to make other calls, one which sounds like a thumb being run over the teeth of a comb and ascending in pitch. What music to my ears!

Here at the Nature Center, our rain garden is positively alive with spring peepers. Just beyond my office, the wet garden can become so noisy that the ever-present calls become a constant soothing backdrop to office work. When I need a break, I go out to these pools to catch a fleeting glimpse of these creatures.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Knowing their songs might give away their locations, they have a habit of clamming up just as you get close enough to see them. I developed a party trick where I “speak frog,” mastering a whistled peep of my own and setting off the males in competition, starting them up all over again.

If you are lucky enough to glimpse a peeper, you will find a tiny frog, much smaller than you’d expect by voice alone, tan in color, pointed at the nose and with a faint x-shaped marking on its back. I come up short more often than I find them.

It is reminders as simple as these little frogs that allow me to revel in the seasons. How grateful I am that every few months, Mother Nature changes step and presents us with something new and wonderful to explore. I encourage you to crack a window this spring and invite their song into your home as they welcome spring with you.

If you are really feeling “froggy,” don a pair of rubber boots and go out for a frog hunt at your nearest ditch. Invite the kids in your life, and show them how wonderful a puddle can be.

Alex Holmes is the assistant manager for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. Alex has a passion for outdoor education and can be found fishing and floating Missouri’s beautiful streams and swamps when not at work.

Story Tags
Conservation
The Best Years
Advertisement
Related
The Best YearsFeb. 3
Community Cookbook: Make macaroni and cheese with Melissa Tu...
The Best YearsFeb. 2
Pop Culture Happenings: February
CommunityFeb. 1
Dress-up days and values: Inside St. Paul Lutheran's excitin...
CommunityFeb. 1
Through the Woods: A natural beauty

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Senior Center Menus for Feb. 3-7
CommunityFeb. 1
Senior Center Menus for Feb. 3-7
Scott City Musings: Gardening for vegetables
CommunityFeb. 1
Scott City Musings: Gardening for vegetables
Night to Shine: Heartland churches to host unforgettable prom night for individuals with disabilities
CommunityJan. 31
Night to Shine: Heartland churches to host unforgettable prom night for individuals with disabilities
Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club dissolves due to dwindling membership
CommunityJan. 30
Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club dissolves due to dwindling membership
Cape Girardeau's ultimate burger showdown: Which local spot will claim crown?
CommunityJan. 30
Cape Girardeau's ultimate burger showdown: Which local spot will claim crown?
Scout Hall lineup for February includes jazz, art, tribute bands
CommunityJan. 28
Scout Hall lineup for February includes jazz, art, tribute bands
Club news 1-25-25
CommunityJan. 25
Club news 1-25-25
Adopt Gina 1-25-25
CommunityJan. 25
Adopt Gina 1-25-25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy