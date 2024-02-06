Conservation Column: Listen for the Spring Peepers

Spring awakening in Missouri is a thing of wonder. The grayness and mud of a desolate winter gives rise to a resurrection of life known only to us in the Midwest. From near nothingness comes wildflowers, migrating birds and the birth of new generations of countless wildlife.

One animal represents this spirit as much as any, and it may not be one you’d expect. A diminutive frog, devoid of fur, warm blood or other means of warmth, begins its song near Valentine’s Day, a harbinger of warm weather to come. This thumbnail-sized frog is the “spring peeper,” and hearing it fills me with joy.

Every ditch and pool comes alive with peeper calls in February, as long as the weather is warm enough. Warm — 40 degrees or so — windy nights become a symphony of tiny peeping calls as, appropriately for mid-February, these little amphibians look for love.

Their bird-like call can be heard many dozens of yards away. As relatives of the tree frogs, spring peepers use enlarged, sticky toe pads to cling to vegetation in any available puddles. Their name suggests their call, as most often, we hear them saying, “Peep!” But they are known to make other calls, one which sounds like a thumb being run over the teeth of a comb and ascending in pitch. What music to my ears!

Here at the Nature Center, our rain garden is positively alive with spring peepers. Just beyond my office, the wet garden can become so noisy that the ever-present calls become a constant soothing backdrop to office work. When I need a break, I go out to these pools to catch a fleeting glimpse of these creatures.