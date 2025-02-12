On Saturday, Feb. 8, Cape County Park North in Southeast Missouri was the site of the annual Polar Plunge, where 165 participants from 24 teams braved the icy waters to raise funds for Special Olympics Missouri athletes.

This year's event saw an increase in participation from last year's 134 plungers, with water temperatures at 40 degrees and air temperatures at 52 degrees, accompanied by wind gusts between 13 and 24 miles per hour.

The Polar Plunge raised $64,000, nearing its $66,000 goal. Event coordinator Penny Williams expressed optimism that the target would be met by the end of the week.