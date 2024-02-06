All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 7, 2024

Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church

Join the community for the groundbreaking of a new church Nov. 16. Open to all, the event marks the start of a new chapter after the 2021 fire.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
A leased location for Cape Girardeau’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1732 N. Kingshighway serves as a temporary gathering place for the displaced congregation.
A leased location for Cape Girardeau’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1732 N. Kingshighway serves as a temporary gathering place for the displaced congregation.Submitted file

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a groundbreaking at 11 a.m. at their new meeting house, 4450 LaSalle Ave., Cape Girardeau, on Saturday, Nov. 16, to announce the new church.

The groundbreaking is open to the public. All ages, faiths and backgrounds are welcome. The previous church was destroyed in a fire April 18, 2021.

Cape Girardeau Stake president Earl DeWaal and other church and community leaders will gather to offer prayers, remarks and a ceremonial groundbreaking to signify the start of construction, according to the news release. This new facility also will serve as a central hub for members in Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri, supporting congregations from Farmington, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Carbondale, Illinois.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I express and echo the gratitude of our church members for the outpouring of love from so many in the Cape Girardeau community and beyond, " president DeWaal said. “In our struggle, we have experienced the love of the Savior through the outreach of others. The excitement for a new building is real and important. Of greater significance are the relationships with one another in our church and community. It is our hope this new building will be for our community, a place of developing relationships of love and support for one another and our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

The Cape Girardeau church will serve as the primary location for regional conferences, religious education, youth programs and a range of events open to members and community residents alike, as stated in the news release. The building will feature a large chapel, as well as meeting rooms, a cultural hall and spaces for community gatherings and service initiatives. The new stake center is expected to be completed and ready for use in early 2026.

For more information and to RSVP contact JoAnna Watts, communication director, Cape Girardeau Stake at (573) 326-9594 or by email at jowatts@comm.churchofjesuschrist.org.

Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice presiden...
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the Whit...
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
NewsNov. 6
Andrew Bailey wins full term as Missouri attorney general
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
NewsNov. 6
Denny Hoskins wins race to become Missouri’s next secretary of state
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
NewsNov. 6
Vivek Malek wins full term as Missouri treasurer
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
NewsNov. 6
Republican David Wasinger elected Missouri lieutenant governor
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
NewsNov. 6
Republican Mike Kehoe wins Missouri governor’s race over Democrat Crystal Quade
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
NewsNov. 6
Josh Hawley defeats Lucas Kunce in Missouri U.S. Senate race
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
NewsNov. 6
Missouri voters approve ban on ranked choice voting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy