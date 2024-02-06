The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a groundbreaking at 11 a.m. at their new meeting house, 4450 LaSalle Ave., Cape Girardeau, on Saturday, Nov. 16, to announce the new church.

The groundbreaking is open to the public. All ages, faiths and backgrounds are welcome. The previous church was destroyed in a fire April 18, 2021.

Cape Girardeau Stake president Earl DeWaal and other church and community leaders will gather to offer prayers, remarks and a ceremonial groundbreaking to signify the start of construction, according to the news release. This new facility also will serve as a central hub for members in Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri, supporting congregations from Farmington, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Carbondale, Illinois.