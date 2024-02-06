All sections
CommunityDecember 27, 2024

Community enchantment: Circus After Dark aims to raise $100K for programs

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri is hosting Circus After Dark on Feb. 1 to raise $100,000 for community programs. Tickets are $40.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation
Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri website

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) will host an evening with Circus After Dark on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center in downtown Cape Girardea, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. This event will be a blend of performances and entertainment in support of community programs.

Circus After Dark will feature a variety of performances such as aerialists, contortionists and stilt walkers. Guests can also indulge in experiences such as Henna tattoos and palm readings. A live DJ will provide music to keep the energy high throughout the night.

The evening will include a live auction, offering items and experiences. There will also be a Bourbon and Wine Pull, which will feature premium selections. The event aims to raise $100,000 to support CPSEMO's mission of enhancing community programs.

Tickets for Circus After Dark are available for purchase for $40, and those interested in supporting the event may also become sponsors or help spread the word. Tickets may be purchased here.

