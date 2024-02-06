The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) will host an evening with Circus After Dark on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center in downtown Cape Girardea, with the doors opening at 6 p.m. This event will be a blend of performances and entertainment in support of community programs.

Circus After Dark will feature a variety of performances such as aerialists, contortionists and stilt walkers. Guests can also indulge in experiences such as Henna tattoos and palm readings. A live DJ will provide music to keep the energy high throughout the night.