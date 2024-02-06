Club news 2-22-25

Town and Country FCE
The Town and Country FCE club met Feb. 13 at the home of Darlene McCain.
Mary Klaproth, president, opened the meeting leading members in the Pledge of Allegiance and the State of Missouri pledge. Members recited the National FCE Creed in unison. The devotion given by the hostess was titled “Lavish Love”. Brenda Pender presented a game entitled “Valentine's Day Trivia Quiz”. Roll call was given by Sue Jones, secretary. She also read the minutes from the January meeting. They were approved with one correction. Linda Thompson gave the treasurer's report and collected pennies for Rural Women in Action. The treasury report was approved as read.
Under old business, it was reported that Valentine’s Day cupcakes and two-liter sodas were delivered to Cottonwood Treatment Center by Donna Woolsey, Klaproth and Thompson on Feb. 12.
Under new business, Thompson reported she had contacted Acee’s Convenience Store pertaining to “Pay back at the Pump” to benefit the club treasury in 2025. All requests have already been fulfilled. She will contact them again in August to obtain a spot for the club to participate.
A St. Patrick’s Day party for Parkview State School will be planned at the March meeting.
Klaproth reported she had completed all club reports.
The club's International Dinner on Costa Rica, will be held at noon Thursday, March 13, at the home of Jones. Members drew Costa Rican recipes to prepare for the meal.
All interested Cape County Extension members will assemble to make weighted blankets for the Autism Center in Cape Girardeau at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 4, on the lower level of The University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Pack your own lunch for the noon meal.
Members were reminded of upcoming important dates. All Club’s Day will be Thursday, March 27, and the Spring District meeting be Tuesday, April 29, in Jackson. Kage Club is in charge of arrangements. Restaurants to cater the noon meal are being contacted for a menu and cost of the meal. Details to follow. Club members will provide desserts and drinks.
Donna Woolsey gave the program on “Together Through the Ages”, engaging across generations.
The hostess door prize was won by Brenda Pender. The hostess selected Sedona Restaurant in Cape Girardeau for club out at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.
Bingo prizes that were donated by members will be delivered to the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau after the club out meal. The meeting was adjourned by the president.
Kage FCE
The KAGE Family and Community Education Club meeting was called to order by president Sarah Ross on Feb. 13 at IHOP in Cape Girardeau.
The devotion was about family pets that we have loved over the years and the parts they played in our lives.
Roll call was about Valentine's Day and the plans to celebrate the day. It will be filled with Chocolate candy, flowers and dinners out.
Jo Dixon, Sarah Ross and Judie Herbst attended the 2025 National FCE Zoom meeting Feb. 10 at the Jackson Extension Center. The conference "Commercials" were Pollinators! Not Just Bees; 3-2-1 Contact your officials and 16 days of Activism. The presenters touched on member resources, programs and awards available to clubs.
We continue making plans for the All Club’s Day on Thursday, March 27 and the Spring District Meeting on Tuesday, April 29. Both will be held at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.
The program this month was "Money, Money, Money". It stressed the importance of making a budget and sticking to it. Avoid grabbing a credit card to make an impulsive purchase. Go over your bank statement if you are having problems and see what you can eliminate. Be sure to have adequate insurance and plans for the future. When you are sure you can, start investing for your retirement.
The program next month will be "What is Chronic Pain?". Pain is something a lot of people deal with on a daily basis.
Time was spent reviewing programs to be presented over the balance of 2025.
The project for this month was the FISH food pantry.
Members brought either food or made monetary donations. Next month, the club will support Southeast Pets. Food, bedding or monetary donations will be collected.
The club's next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
