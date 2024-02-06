Club news 2-22-25

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE club met Feb. 13 at the home of Darlene McCain.

Mary Klaproth, president, opened the meeting leading members in the Pledge of Allegiance and the State of Missouri pledge. Members recited the National FCE Creed in unison. The devotion given by the hostess was titled “Lavish Love”. Brenda Pender presented a game entitled “Valentine's Day Trivia Quiz”. Roll call was given by Sue Jones, secretary. She also read the minutes from the January meeting. They were approved with one correction. Linda Thompson gave the treasurer's report and collected pennies for Rural Women in Action. The treasury report was approved as read.

Under old business, it was reported that Valentine’s Day cupcakes and two-liter sodas were delivered to Cottonwood Treatment Center by Donna Woolsey, Klaproth and Thompson on Feb. 12.

Under new business, Thompson reported she had contacted Acee’s Convenience Store pertaining to “Pay back at the Pump” to benefit the club treasury in 2025. All requests have already been fulfilled. She will contact them again in August to obtain a spot for the club to participate.

A St. Patrick’s Day party for Parkview State School will be planned at the March meeting.

Klaproth reported she had completed all club reports.

The club's International Dinner on Costa Rica, will be held at noon Thursday, March 13, at the home of Jones. Members drew Costa Rican recipes to prepare for the meal.

All interested Cape County Extension members will assemble to make weighted blankets for the Autism Center in Cape Girardeau at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 4, on the lower level of The University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Pack your own lunch for the noon meal.

Members were reminded of upcoming important dates. All Club’s Day will be Thursday, March 27, and the Spring District meeting be Tuesday, April 29, in Jackson. Kage Club is in charge of arrangements. Restaurants to cater the noon meal are being contacted for a menu and cost of the meal. Details to follow. Club members will provide desserts and drinks.

Donna Woolsey gave the program on “Together Through the Ages”, engaging across generations.

The hostess door prize was won by Brenda Pender. The hostess selected Sedona Restaurant in Cape Girardeau for club out at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27.

Bingo prizes that were donated by members will be delivered to the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau after the club out meal. The meeting was adjourned by the president.