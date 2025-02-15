Club news 2-15-25

Town and Country FCE Club
The Town and Country FCE club met Jan. 13 at the home of Mary Klaproth. Debbie Brown and Gayle Gilyeart were guests at the meeting.
The devotion was given by the hostess titled “Love One Another”. Darlene McCain presented a game that was a paper snowball throwing contest.
Roll call and December minutes were read by Sue Jones, secretary. The treasurer's report was given by Linda Thompson. All reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural Women in Action were collected.
Under old business Klaproth, president, reported that she, Linda Thompson and Donna Woolsey took Christmas treat bags Dec. 18 to Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau. A Valentine's party was planned to be given to Cottonwood in February. Thompson was in charge of ordering cupcakes for the event. Brenda Pender and Lois Seabaugh provided sodas.
Klaproth reported that she had completed the Community Successful project and the Club Achievement report. She will also compile an education report, featuring the country of Chile.
It is customary to read the club constitution every year in January. No revisions or additions were made to the constitution.
Club members volunteered. Hour forms were collected from each member and given to the president.
The club will be responsible for hosting "All Club’s Day" on Friday, March 28. Members will bring morning refreshment items and contact a business to cater the noon meal. Plans will be finalized at the February club meeting.
A motion was made by Judy Niswonger, seconded by Shirley Heise, to participate in "Give Back at the Pump Day", in June as a fundraiser for the club treasury. The event will be held at pumps No. 1 and No. 2 at Acee’s Convenience Store on Route K in Gordonville.
A white elephant auction was held to benefit the club treasury. The program was given by Gilyeart on a mission trip she made to Japan.
