Club news 2-15-25

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE club met Jan. 13 at the home of Mary Klaproth. Debbie Brown and Gayle Gilyeart were guests at the meeting.

The devotion was given by the hostess titled “Love One Another”. Darlene McCain presented a game that was a paper snowball throwing contest.

Roll call and December minutes were read by Sue Jones, secretary. The treasurer's report was given by Linda Thompson. All reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural Women in Action were collected.

Under old business Klaproth, president, reported that she, Linda Thompson and Donna Woolsey took Christmas treat bags Dec. 18 to Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau. A Valentine's party was planned to be given to Cottonwood in February. Thompson was in charge of ordering cupcakes for the event. Brenda Pender and Lois Seabaugh provided sodas.

Klaproth reported that she had completed the Community Successful project and the Club Achievement report. She will also compile an education report, featuring the country of Chile.