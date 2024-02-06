Club news 12-28-24

Cape Girardeau County FCE Council

The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council (Family and Community Education) met Thursday, Dec. 5 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. President Mary Klaproth presided. The pledges to the American Flag and the Missouri Flag were recited.

The devotion, “The Twelve Days of Christmas” was presented by Lamplighters Club.

Roll call was taken by Judie Herbst, Cape County recording secretary. Attending were members of Cheerful Country Doers, Kage, Lamplighters, Town and Country and Oak Ridge Clubs, totaling 21 members.

The treasurer's report was presented by Jo Dixon.

Sarah Ross reported on the State Conference held in September in Columbia. The theme was “FCE — Key to Success”. Programs for the new year were presented. Awards were given to Cape Girardeau County for the weighted blanket project, first place in the Action Category and Town and Country Club won first place in the Education Category for the report on the Country of Chile. Barbara Barks was elected as first vice president for the state. Eight members from Cape Girardeau County attended the conference.

The County Education Scholarship was awarded to Jacob Seabaugh, son of Brian and Tina Seabaugh. Jacob is a fourth year medical student in Monroe, Louisiana, with a specialty in radiology. Forms for the 2025 scholarship were distributed.

It was reported that 11 Cape Girardeau County members attended the Fall District Meeting in October in Doniphan.

A weighted blanket workshop will be scheduled for a Tuesday in February. A vote was taken to continue the weighted blanket program in 2025.

Klaproth gave a report on the Christmas cookie recipe testing done in November for Farmers Magazine. Cape Girardeau County will test brown sugar recipes next year.