Club news 11-2-24

Kage FCE

President Jobyna Daume called the KAGE Family and Community Education Club meeting to order Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.

The devotion was a poem written by Nancy Allen read by Jo Dixon titled "Autumn", a grand finale. Barbara Marshall recited "October Gave a Party" and Jobyna Daume read some meaningful sayings to live by.

Roll call was what the members liked about autumn: cooler weather, apple butter, fall foliage and football.

Barbara Marshall gave each member a copy of "Missouri Mix" — a made-at-home version of baking mixes and also recipes to create dishes from the mix. This was published by University of Missouri Extension. She also brought us pens.

Sarah Ross gave a report on the state MFCE conference in Columbia. She will be assuming the role of president of the KAGE club and she learned how the business meetings were handled. She got to meet the state officers and saw how each handled their positions. She also gave the club a summary of the programs presented: The international program on Costa Rica was given by Robert and Adelaide Parsons of Cape Girardeau; a program on musical therapy for the aging brain; and a very informative one on ovarian cancer. The attendees also were offered hands-on workshops to learn new crafts.

Sarah Ross gave the program this month on breast cancer — learning about mammograms and pap tests and their importance. Some questions we may ask ourselves: "Are we at risk?" "What can I do?" "What are the benefits of tests?" Things that are red flags: history of breast cancer in family, use of birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy, age, being overweight, high alcohol intake, plus many more. Some steps to good breast health: Do a self exam every month and have a yearly mammogram.

Next month, in lieu of a program, Judie Herbst will present some of the history of the KAGE club as it will be 80 years old. Quite an accomplishment.

This month the project was collecting warm gloves and caps for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, which Sarah Ross and Jobyna Daume will deliver.

Next month we will have two projects: Providing food to assist the Salvation Army with Thanksgiving meal expense and getting 4-H certificates for the winners.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE club met Thursday, Oct. 10, at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson, with Lois Seabaugh as hostess. She gave the devotional titled “Not Alone”. Darlene McCain presented an autumn crossword game; Mary Klaproth won the game. Roll call was given by Sue Jones, secretary. She also read the September minutes. Linda Thompson gave the treasurer's report. Both reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural Women were collected.

New business:

Klaproth reported on the MAFCE Conference held Oct. 1 through 3 in Columbia. Town and Country received first place for its education report on Chile and a certificate for the club project at Cottonwood Treatment Center. Klaproth displayed some crafts she made at the conference. The club's volunteer hours report received a gold certificate. Twenty-eight 28 people attended the conference.

The president proposed changing the club meeting time to 1:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month beginning in January. A motion was made by McCain and seconded by Thompson to make the change. The motion passed. The annual club picnic will still be held in the evening during the month of July.