Club news 11-2-24

President Jobyna Daume called the KAGE Family and Community Education Club meeting to order Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
The devotion was a poem written by Nancy Allen read by Jo Dixon titled "Autumn", a grand finale. Barbara Marshall recited "October Gave a Party" and Jobyna Daume read some meaningful sayings to live by.
Roll call was what the members liked about autumn: cooler weather, apple butter, fall foliage and football.
Barbara Marshall gave each member a copy of "Missouri Mix" — a made-at-home version of baking mixes and also recipes to create dishes from the mix. This was published by University of Missouri Extension. She also brought us pens.
Sarah Ross gave a report on the state MFCE conference in Columbia. She will be assuming the role of president of the KAGE club and she learned how the business meetings were handled. She got to meet the state officers and saw how each handled their positions. She also gave the club a summary of the programs presented: The international program on Costa Rica was given by Robert and Adelaide Parsons of Cape Girardeau; a program on musical therapy for the aging brain; and a very informative one on ovarian cancer. The attendees also were offered hands-on workshops to learn new crafts.
Sarah Ross gave the program this month on breast cancer — learning about mammograms and pap tests and their importance. Some questions we may ask ourselves: "Are we at risk?" "What can I do?" "What are the benefits of tests?" Things that are red flags: history of breast cancer in family, use of birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy, age, being overweight, high alcohol intake, plus many more. Some steps to good breast health: Do a self exam every month and have a yearly mammogram.
Next month, in lieu of a program, Judie Herbst will present some of the history of the KAGE club as it will be 80 years old. Quite an accomplishment.
This month the project was collecting warm gloves and caps for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, which Sarah Ross and Jobyna Daume will deliver.
Next month we will have two projects: Providing food to assist the Salvation Army with Thanksgiving meal expense and getting 4-H certificates for the winners.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
The Town and Country FCE club met Thursday, Oct. 10, at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson, with Lois Seabaugh as hostess. She gave the devotional titled “Not Alone”. Darlene McCain presented an autumn crossword game; Mary Klaproth won the game. Roll call was given by Sue Jones, secretary. She also read the September minutes. Linda Thompson gave the treasurer's report. Both reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural Women were collected.
New business:
Klaproth reported on the MAFCE Conference held Oct. 1 through 3 in Columbia. Town and Country received first place for its education report on Chile and a certificate for the club project at Cottonwood Treatment Center. Klaproth displayed some crafts she made at the conference. The club's volunteer hours report received a gold certificate. Twenty-eight 28 people attended the conference.
The president proposed changing the club meeting time to 1:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month beginning in January. A motion was made by McCain and seconded by Thompson to make the change. The motion passed. The annual club picnic will still be held in the evening during the month of July.
It was announced that Town and Country's annual Christmas display in Jackson City Park will need to be registered with the city by Thursday, Oct. 31, in order to keep the club's display area. The display will probably be put up right after Thanksgiving. Plans will be finalized at the next club meeting.
The program was given by Brenda Pender on ovarian cancer. The hostess door prize was won by Jones.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1.4 hosted by Donna Woolsey. Seabaugh will present the program. Members are to bring a toy for the annual toy drive at the Jackson Police Department.
Eight members of the Cape Girardeau County FCE attended the the 87th annual MAFCE conference Oct. 1 through 3 at Drury Hotel in Columbia. Those attending from Cape Girardeau County were Jane LeGrand, Oak Ridge FCE; Jo Dixon, KAGE FCE; Pat Hecht, Oak Ridge FCE; JoAnn Hahs, state parliamentarian; Debra Baugh, Oak Ridge FCE; Sarah Ross, Kage FCE; Barbara Barks, state vice president; and Mary Klaproth, state president.
Theme of the conference was "FCE — A key to success". Programs were presented on Costa Rica, music therapy, generational differences and ovarian cancer. Cape Girardeau County received first place on the action reported on the weighted project and the Gold award for the achievement report. Town and Country FCE received first place on the education report on Chile. Lamplighters FCE and Town and Country FCE clubs received certificates for community successful projects.
The date for conference next year will be Sept. 9 through 11 at Drury Hotel in Columbia. The theme will be "88 years of FCE dreaming and serving".
The Southeast FCE Fall district meeting was held Oct. 22 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Doniphan, beginning with morning refreshments furnished by Ripley County. The theme was FCE Pumpkin Patch Party.
Phyllis Flanigan, Southeast District director, from Butler County presided. Butler County led the pledges to the United States and Missouri flags. The Thought for the Day was given by Jeanne Payne of Butler County. Roll call was handled by Sarah Ross, KAGE FCE, and answered by 26 members and five guests from Butler, Cape Girardeau and Ripley counties.
During the business meeting, Flanigan was elected to a second term as Southeast District director. The term is from 2025 through 2027.
Flanigan had a pumpkin quiz for the members, and all members were given a pumpkin to take home.
The program on helping disabled people was presented by Mike Fleetwood. The Rev. Kent Wilfong, pastor of United Methodist Church in Doniphan, spoke about the fire in April that burned his church and the congregation's plans to rebuild.
The noon blessing was given by Verla Mangels. Lunch was prepared and served by Betty Schalk and Jeanne Payne.
After lunch, Schalk led the members in painting various Halloween decorations. A silent auction was handled by Butler County, with $223 raised. Brenda Pender and Donna Woolsey were in charge of the 50/50 drawing, with Barbara Barks winning $55, and the other $55 to be put in the district treasury.
Barbara Barks and Jane LeGrand handed out six door prizes donated by the three counties. Barks, Carmen Jackson, Phyllis McLane, Brenda Pender, Ross and Lois Seabaugh were the lucky winners.
The next Southeast District meeting will be hosted by Cape Girardeau County on Tuesday, April 29, at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.
