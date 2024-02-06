Club news 1-25-25

Kage FCE
The Kage Family and Community Education Club was called to order by President Sarah Ross at Cape Girardeau Senior Center on Jan. 16.
The devotion was given by Judie Herbst and titled "I Love Growing Old with You".
Roll call was New Year's resolutions: being kinder to others; making the most of our time; keeping in touch with friends and, the usual one, losing weight.
In lieu of a December regular meeting, members met at New Bridge for an annual lunch and Christmas get-together. Jobyna Daume was the hostess, and we shared a lovely lunch. Afterward, we had a gift exchange as we went left to visit Mrs. Right (a fun game). Thanks to Shirley Palen and Judie Herbst for the games and Christmas decorations. And also to New Bridge for its hospitality.
Our time at this meeting was spent making plans for 2025 and selecting projects and upcoming programs. Our project for February is the FISH food pantry; members are requested to bring items at the next meeting. Also, the program will be Money, Money and Money — Where Does It Go?? Plans were also discussed regarding the upcoming All Clubs Day in March. International Study is Costa Rica. The areas focused on are Generational characteristics; music therapy; ovarian cancer selected by the Missouri Association.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
