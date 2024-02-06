Photo gallery: Chaffee High School holds Veterans Day Celebration

Chaffee High School held its Veterans Day celebration Monday morning, Nov. 11. The event was open to the community and surrounding veterans.
This year's guest speaker was U.S. Army Sgt. Kade Sullivan, who spoke about what an honor it was to be at the school and what Veterans Day means to him. There were musical performances by third and fourth graders, the high school choir, as well as the high school band.
