CommunityNovember 11, 2024

Photo gallery: Chaffee High School holds Veterans Day Celebration

Chaffee High School's Veterans Day event featured Sgt. Kade Sullivan was the guest speaker, with musical performances by students honoring the veterans.  

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
United States Army Sergeant Kade Sullivan gives the guest speaker speech at the Chaffee Veterans Day assembly. Sullivan talked about the honor to come back to his alma mater and to speak about what Veterans Day means to him
United States Army Sergeant Kade Sullivan gives the guest speaker speech at the Chaffee Veterans Day assembly. Sullivan talked about the honor to come back to his alma mater and to speak about what Veterans Day means to himAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
Chaffee third and fourth graders sing the National anthem during the Veterans Day assembly. 
Chaffee third and fourth graders sing the National anthem during the Veterans Day assembly. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
Student Council president Reese Van Pelt gives the welcome speech to start off the Veterans Day assembly 
Student Council president Reese Van Pelt gives the welcome speech to start off the Veterans Day assembly Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
U.S. Army Sgt. Kade Sullivan, center, speaks during the Chaffee Veterans Day assembly Monday, Nov. 11, at Chaffee High School in Chaffee. Sullivan talked about the honor to come back to his alma mater and to speak about what Veterans Day means to him.
U.S. Army Sgt. Kade Sullivan, center, speaks during the Chaffee Veterans Day assembly Monday, Nov. 11, at Chaffee High School in Chaffee. Sullivan talked about the honor to come back to his alma mater and to speak about what Veterans Day means to him.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
Darrell Chapman tells the audience who this year's teacher of the year is Mr. Travis Calkins
Darrell Chapman tells the audience who this year's teacher of the year is Mr. Travis CalkinsAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
Veterans and community members were invited to the Chaffee Veterans Day assembly. 
Veterans and community members were invited to the Chaffee Veterans Day assembly. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
Veterans stand when their service is called during the "Armed Forces Medley" 
Veterans stand when their service is called during the "Armed Forces Medley" Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
Veterans who attended the Chaffee assembly stand together for a group photo
Veterans who attended the Chaffee assembly stand together for a group photoAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
Student Council president Reese Van Pelt greets those in attendance at the Veterans Day assembly. 
Student Council president Reese Van Pelt greets those in attendance at the Veterans Day assembly. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens - alunsford@semissourian.com

Chaffee High School held its Veterans Day celebration Monday morning, Nov. 11. The event was open to the community and surrounding veterans.

This year's guest speaker was U.S. Army Sgt. Kade Sullivan, who spoke about what an honor it was to be at the school and what Veterans Day means to him. There were musical performances by third and fourth graders, the high school choir, as well as the high school band.

