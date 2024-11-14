There will be hundreds of nativities depicting the Biblical birth of Jesus Christ from many worldwide cultures on display, hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at its temporary location of 1732 N. Kingshighway, just north of Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

“Browsing through hundreds of beautiful and much-loved nativities is a wonderful way of adding meaning, peace, and joy to your celebration of the Christmas season”, according to the news release.

The nativities display is a free event and open to the public. It is family-friendly and wheelchair accessible, with plenty of convenient parking. Additional information and updates are available on Facebook at “Nativities from Around the World”.