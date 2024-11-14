All sections
CommunityNovember 14, 2024

Celebrate the season with hundreds of nativities from around the world in Cape Girardeau

Experience global Christmas traditions at Cape Girardeau's "Nativities from Around the World" event, featuring hundreds of nativity scenes on Dec. 5-7.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
This serene depiction of the biblical birth of Jesus Christ will be one of hundreds of nativities on display at the upcoming “Nativities Around the World” at the Cape Girardeau Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
This serene depiction of the biblical birth of Jesus Christ will be one of hundreds of nativities on display at the upcoming “Nativities Around the World” at the Cape Girardeau Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Submitted

Cape Girardeau and surrounding area residents will be able to once again see “Nativities from Around the World”.

The much-anticipated popular community event will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and Friday, Dec. 6, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. All are welcome.

There will be hundreds of nativities depicting the Biblical birth of Jesus Christ from many worldwide cultures on display, hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at its temporary location of 1732 N. Kingshighway, just north of Lexington Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

“Browsing through hundreds of beautiful and much-loved nativities is a wonderful way of adding meaning, peace, and joy to your celebration of the Christmas season”, according to the news release.

The nativities display is a free event and open to the public. It is family-friendly and wheelchair accessible, with plenty of convenient parking. Additional information and updates are available on Facebook at “Nativities from Around the World”.

