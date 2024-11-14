This year's performers include Casie Janet Blattner, Dr. Andrew Moore, Clayton Hahs, Encore Dance Academy, Brothers Walker and Kate Broeckling. KFVS12 television personalities Crystal Britt and Jeffrey Bullard will serve as this year’s celebrity emcees.

Tickets for the concert are priced at $10 and can be purchased at the door or online at mercyhealthfoundation.net/southeast. Donations of $150 or more will earn free tickets and recognition in the concert program. Sponsorship opportunities are available, with a deadline of Monday, Nov. 25, for program recognition.

For those unable to attend in person, "Sounds of the Season" will be broadcast on KFVS at 10:35 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; and at 5 and 6 a.m. and 3 and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25. Additional broadcasts will air on KFVS-TOO at 7 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. Dec. 25.