Do you know someone who personifies the spirit of this country? Qualities such as patriotism, civic engagement, business leadership, volunteerism or military service? Consider submitting a nomination for the Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award.

Each year, the Southeast Missourian recognizes an individual who demonstrates admirable qualities that represent the fabric of this country. This year marks the 23rd year for the award.

Previous honorees include: Kathy Swan, Michael Harris Sr., Wayne Wallingford, Stephen Limbaugh Sr., David Cantrell, James Blair Moran, Raymond Buhs, Pete Poe, Jim Bollinger, Jerry Ford, Mary Kasten, Kenneth Bender, Kent Zickfield, David Hitt, Rob Callahan, Harry Rediger, Jane Randol Jackson, James Harnes Sr., Neal Edwards, Melvin Gateley, Dan Cotner and John "Doc" Yallaly.

Organizations and individuals in Cape Girardeau, Perry, Bollinger, Stoddard, and Scott counties in Missouri and Union, Pulaski, and Alexander counties in Illinois are welcome to submit nominations.