River Radio and EBO MD will be hosting their seventh annual First Responder Appreciation Night on Thursday, Feb.7. The event will be held at the AC Brase Arena from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This event will be a salute to first reposonders such as police, sheriff, sheriff deputies, firefighters, and EMTS. Families of the first responders are welcome to join in on the special night as well. There will be free food, beverages, prizes and booths from local businesses.
The key messages will be Jody Petzolt from Great Oak Counseling and Detective Matt Cotner from Sikeston DPS
