CommunityFebruary 20, 2025

Celebrate community success at Old Town Cape's annual dinner

Join Old Town Cape's annual dinner Thursday, March 27, at the Century Casino Event Center to celebrate 2024's achievements and honor downtown contributors with nine awards.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Old Town Cape’s annual dinner Feb. 27, 2020, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center in Cape Girardeau.
Old Town Cape’s annual dinner Feb. 27, 2020, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Old Town Cape is set to host its annual dinner, "Reflections of Success," on Thursday, March 27, at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St. The event will highlight the achievements of 2024 and honor the efforts of downtown investors, businesses, property owners and volunteers.

The annual dinner will recognize nine award winners for their contributions to the downtown area. The awards include the Volunteer of the Year Award, Resiliency Award, John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award and more. These awards underscore the dedication and hard work of individuals and organizations that have played a pivotal role in revitalizing downtown Cape Girardeau.

Bonnie Kipper, co-chair of the Old Town Cape Annual Dinner event, emphasized the importance of the evening.

"Please join Old Town Cape for a night to celebrate the people who have done wonderful things to make our downtown a place we all love to spend time in," she said.

The evening will begin with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6:00 p.m. and the awards program at 7:00 p.m. A cash bar will be available throughout the event.

Tickets are priced at $50 each, with tables of eight available for $400. Reservations can be made by calling Old Town Cape at (573) 334-8085 or by completing the online registration.

