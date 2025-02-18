Celebrate community success at Old Town Cape's annual dinner

Old Town Cape is set to host its annual dinner, "Reflections of Success," on Thursday, March 27, at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St. The event will highlight the achievements of 2024 and honor the efforts of downtown investors, businesses, property owners and volunteers.

The annual dinner will recognize nine award winners for their contributions to the downtown area. The awards include the Volunteer of the Year Award, Resiliency Award, John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award and more. These awards underscore the dedication and hard work of individuals and organizations that have played a pivotal role in revitalizing downtown Cape Girardeau.

Bonnie Kipper, co-chair of the Old Town Cape Annual Dinner event, emphasized the importance of the evening.