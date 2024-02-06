The National Black History Month Gospel Extravaganza, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, will take place at St. James AME Church, located at 516 North St.
This program will feature musical, instrumental, oratorical and theatrical tributes that honor the historical legacies of African Americans.
National Black History Month is an annual celebration that highlights and honors the countless contributions and achievements of African Americans. It is a time to recognize the significant impact African American people have had on the world through their activism, advocacy and accomplishments.
The Gospel Extravaganza is organized by Debra Mitchell-Braxton, who serves as the event chairwoman. Attendees are invited to join the celebration and enjoy refreshments in the fellowship hall immediately following the program.
For more information about the event, interested individuals can contact Debra Mitchell-Braxton via email at mitchellbraxtond@capetigers.com.
