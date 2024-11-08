Old Town Cape Inc. has announced its 2024 Christmas ornament, named “Old Town Capes' 25th Anniversary”, which is now on sale.

The ornament is the 28th in the series created by Hestia, according to Old Town Cape, with 228 available for purchase for $25 each or $30 with a stand.

The annual Christmas ornaments are designed to celebrate not only historic locations in downtown Cape Girardeau, but also events that hold tradition or a point of interest in the downtown district.