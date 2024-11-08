Old Town Cape Inc. has announced its 2024 Christmas ornament, named “Old Town Capes' 25th Anniversary”, which is now on sale.
The ornament is the 28th in the series created by Hestia, according to Old Town Cape, with 228 available for purchase for $25 each or $30 with a stand.
The annual Christmas ornaments are designed to celebrate not only historic locations in downtown Cape Girardeau, but also events that hold tradition or a point of interest in the downtown district.
“Old Town Cape is very excited about the 25th Anniversary ornament that features the 2024 Eclipse event. This ornament perfectly captures the amazing Eclipse event as well as the essence of the downtown community and Old Town Cape projects such as the mural on the river wall. The detail and design of this year’s ornament really highlights some of the characteristics of our downtown. Our team is really pleased with every aspect of this year’s ornament,” Savannah Edwards, Old Town Cape’s event and volunteer coordinator, said in a news release.
There are past ornaments still available for sale, including the years: 2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023, according to the Old Town Cape news release.
The following locations, including the Old Town Cape office, will have the holiday item in stock: CP McGinty Jewelers, Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore, Jayson Jewelers, Pastimes Antiques, Shivelbine Music, VisitCape and Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts.
