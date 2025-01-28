February is the month of love, or is it the month of juicy burgers? Cape Girardeau’s first Burger Battle will start Saturday, Feb. 1, and continue through the end of the month.

There are eight battlegrounds to visit — Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau, Burrito-Ville, Ebb and Flow Fermentations, Encore Pizza, Kenny's Flippin Burgers - Broadway, Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, Pilot House (either location) and Top of the Marq.

Participants' mission will be to visit each of the locations to purchase, consume, evaluate and vote on the Burger Battle offerings. Each location will choose one burger to enter into the Battlefield of Burgers and will make a public announcement as to which one will represent them.