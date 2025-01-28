All sections
CommunityJanuary 29, 2025

Cape Girardeau's ultimate burger showdown: Which local spot will claim crown?

Cape Girardeau hosts its first Burger Battle this February, with eight local eateries competing for the title of Best Burger. Taste, vote and win prizes while helping crown the ultimate burger champion.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

February is the month of love, or is it the month of juicy burgers? Cape Girardeau’s first Burger Battle will start Saturday, Feb. 1, and continue through the end of the month.

There are eight battlegrounds to visit — Bon Bon's of Cape Girardeau, Burrito-Ville, Ebb and Flow Fermentations, Encore Pizza, Kenny's Flippin Burgers - Broadway, Mary Jane bourbon + smokehouse, Pilot House (either location) and Top of the Marq.

Participants' mission will be to visit each of the locations to purchase, consume, evaluate and vote on the Burger Battle offerings. Each location will choose one burger to enter into the Battlefield of Burgers and will make a public announcement as to which one will represent them.

There will be a reward for eating all the burgers — being entered into a drawing for one of three sets of gift cards. First place will receive a $30 gift card from each entrant, second place will receive a $20 gift card from each, and the third place will receive a $10 from each.

The winning burger battleground will win a trophy and a year’s worth of bragging rights as Cape Girardeau's Best Burger!

To follow along during the month, visit the Burger Battle Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1244897653241273.

