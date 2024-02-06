Cape Girardeau's Parade of Lights brings festive spirit to downtown

The Cape Girardeau Parade of Lights, sponsored by Old Town Cape, went through the city on Sunday, Dec. 1.
This year's theme was “Christmas Magic in Downtown Cape Girardeau".
Several businesses and other organizations decorated vehicles and floats to celebrate Christmas.
