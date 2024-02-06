All sections
CommunityDecember 2, 2024

Cape Girardeau's Parade of Lights brings festive spirit to downtown

Cape Girardeau's Parade of Lights brightened downtown on Dec. 1, with businesses and organizations showcasing festive floats and decorated vehicles to celebrate the holiday season.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
The Grinch appears on the top of 1st Choice Roofing and Construction's parade float on Sunday, Dec. 1.
The Grinch appears on the top of 1st Choice Roofing and Construction's parade float on Sunday, Dec. 1.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Miss Missouri USA waves from the top of a Tesla Cybertruck on Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Parade of Lights.
Miss Missouri USA waves from the top of a Tesla Cybertruck on Sunday, Dec. 1 at the Parade of Lights.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
The Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In Theater presents National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation on a screen as they drive through the parade.
The Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In Theater presents National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation on a screen as they drive through the parade.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
A large blow-up snowman makes an appearance on Boulder Construction, LLC's parade float on Sunday, Dec. 1.
A large blow-up snowman makes an appearance on Boulder Construction, LLC's parade float on Sunday, Dec. 1.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau Parade of Lights, sponsored by Old Town Cape, went through the city on Sunday, Dec. 1.

This year's theme was “Christmas Magic in Downtown Cape Girardeau".

Several businesses and other organizations decorated vehicles and floats to celebrate Christmas.

gallery

