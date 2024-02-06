In the adult category, thrillers have captured the attention of readers this year. James Patterson's “Confessions of the Dead” leads the list, having been checked out 13 times. Closely followed is David Baldacci's “To Die For”, with 12 checkouts. Both authors are known for their suspenseful plots and narratives to keep readers engaged. Jesse Sutanto's “The Good, the Bad, and the Aunties”, Lynn Cahoon's “Death in the Romance Aisle” and Nicholas Sparks' “Counting Miracles” each has been checked out 11 times, rounding out the top five in the adult category.

The youth and teen category is dominated by J.K. Rowling's “Harry Potter” series, showing its appeal after so many years of being on the shelves. The third installment of the series, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, tops the list with 16 checkouts, followed by the first book, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone”, with 15. The series continues to enchant new generations, as seen by its strong circulation numbers this year. Dav Pilkey's “Cat Kid Comic Club” and “Fetch-22”, with 13 and 12 checkouts, respectively, showcasing the popularity of graphic novels among younger readers. The list is completed by “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”, the second "Harry Potter" book, cementing the series' place in the hearts of Cape Girardeau's youth.

Beyond books, the library's miscellaneous items list is a blend of technological needs and leisure activities. Mobile hotspots are the most checked-out item of the year, with 24 circulations, showing a demand for internet access in the community. Fishing poles and ukuleles, with 18 and 16 checkouts, respectively, gave library patrons access to their interests both in the outdoors and for musical hobbies. A book-shaped cake pan was checked out 10 times to help bakers celebrate their new chapters in life, and the Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Bros. Wonder was checked out nine times.