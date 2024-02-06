All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityDecember 30, 2024

Cape Girardeau’s 2024 reading list: thrillers, wizards, unexpected favorites

Cape Girardeau Public Library unveils its 2024 top-circulated list, featuring thrilling adult novels, enduring children's series such as "Harry Potter" and popular miscellaneous items such as mobile hotspots and fishing poles.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Cape Girardeau Public Library's most checked out books of 2024
Cape Girardeau Public Library's most checked out books of 2024Graphic by Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

As the year draws to a close, so does a chapter of our lives and the books we have read.

Cape Girardeau Public Library released its list of top-circulated items from 2024, offering a glimpse into the reading preferences and activities of community members. The list has a range of interests, from thrilling adult novels to beloved children's series and popular miscellaneous items.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In the adult category, thrillers have captured the attention of readers this year. James Patterson's “Confessions of the Dead” leads the list, having been checked out 13 times. Closely followed is David Baldacci's “To Die For”, with 12 checkouts. Both authors are known for their suspenseful plots and narratives to keep readers engaged. Jesse Sutanto's “The Good, the Bad, and the Aunties”, Lynn Cahoon's “Death in the Romance Aisle” and Nicholas Sparks' “Counting Miracles” each has been checked out 11 times, rounding out the top five in the adult category.

The youth and teen category is dominated by J.K. Rowling's “Harry Potter” series, showing its appeal after so many years of being on the shelves. The third installment of the series, “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”, tops the list with 16 checkouts, followed by the first book, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone”, with 15. The series continues to enchant new generations, as seen by its strong circulation numbers this year. Dav Pilkey's “Cat Kid Comic Club” and “Fetch-22”, with 13 and 12 checkouts, respectively, showcasing the popularity of graphic novels among younger readers. The list is completed by “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”, the second "Harry Potter" book, cementing the series' place in the hearts of Cape Girardeau's youth.

Beyond books, the library's miscellaneous items list is a blend of technological needs and leisure activities. Mobile hotspots are the most checked-out item of the year, with 24 circulations, showing a demand for internet access in the community. Fishing poles and ukuleles, with 18 and 16 checkouts, respectively, gave library patrons access to their interests both in the outdoors and for musical hobbies. A book-shaped cake pan was checked out 10 times to help bakers celebrate their new chapters in life, and the Nintendo Switch game Super Mario Bros. Wonder was checked out nine times.

Advertisement
Related
CommunityDec. 29
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 30 through Jan. 3
CommunityDec. 28
Club news 12-28-24
CommunityDec. 28
Through the Woods: A partridge in a pear tree?
CommunityDec. 28
Scott City Musings: Little things matter

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Community enchantment: Circus After Dark aims to raise $100K for programs
CommunityDec. 28
Community enchantment: Circus After Dark aims to raise $100K for programs
Scott County honors Kiefer, Cole for years of dedicated service
CommunityDec. 27
Scott County honors Kiefer, Cole for years of dedicated service
2024 Year-end review: Organizations mark growth
CommunityDec. 24
2024 Year-end review: Organizations mark growth
Perryville’s National Shrine designated as jubilee sacred site by archbishop
CommunityDec. 24
Perryville’s National Shrine designated as jubilee sacred site by archbishop
Senior Moments Column: Full Circle
CommunityDec. 24
Senior Moments Column: Full Circle
2024 Year-end review: From eclipse to Taylor Swift — Southeast Missouri's year in entertainment and culture
CommunityDec. 24
2024 Year-end review: From eclipse to Taylor Swift — Southeast Missouri's year in entertainment and culture
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 23-27
CommunityDec. 21
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 23-27
Scott City Musings: Farm kids
CommunityDec. 21
Scott City Musings: Farm kids
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy