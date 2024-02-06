This year's event will feature events attendees will remember from past years, including panels, meet-and-greets, gaming and a cosplay contest.

The cosplay contest will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the panel room. The entry fee for the contest is $5, and all costumes must be family-friendly. The children 12 and younger category has no special requirements; the 13 and older category requires all costumes to be at least 25% homemade. Those who do not meet these requirements will not be eligible for prizes. There also will be free professional cosplay photo ops throughout the weekend separated by fandom groups.

Guests for this year’s event include Josh Keaton, an actor known for the voice of Peter Parker in “The Spectacular Spider-Man”, young Hercules in Disney’s “Hercules”, Ocelot in Metal Gear Solid 3 and Shiro in Voltron Legendary Defender; David Howard Thornton, known for his portrayal of Art the Clown in the “Terrifier” franchise, but he also has been recently cast as Steamboat Willie in the 2025 “Screamboat” movie; actor Taimak best known for his portrayal of Leroy Green in Berry Gordy’s “The Last Dragon”; Andrew Gray, known for playing “Troy”, the red ranger on “Power Rangers Mega Force” and “Power Rangers Super Megaforce”; Andrey Ivchenko Andrey, an actor who can be seen on “Stranger Things” season 3 as the villain, Grigori, as well as the voice actor for Perseus on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War; actress Vanessa Marshall known for playing Wonder Woman in “Harley Quinn”, Hera in “Star Wars: Rebels”, Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy”, Black Canary in “Young Justice” and Mary Jane in “The Spectacular Spider-Man”; actor Taylor Gray is best known for playing Ezra Bridger in “Star Wars: Rebels”, and Young Micah on “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”; actress Olivia Hack, best known for voicing Ty Lee from “Avatar: The Last Airbender”, Rhonda Wellington Lloyd from “Hey Arnold!”, and portraying Cindy Brady on “The Brady Bunch Movie”; and actress Jennie Kwan, known for voicing Suki in “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and Chun-Li from Street Fighter 6.

More information on the guests, a list of vendors and extra inside events are listed on the Cape Comic Con website at www.cape-events.com/comic.