Local historian, former professor Frank Nickell dies at age 89

Former Southeast Missouri State University professor and Cape Girardeau historian Frank D. Nickell died at the age of 89 on Sunday, Feb. 9

Nickell was born Dec. 7, 1935, near Atwood, Illinois. He married his wife, Gynel, on Sept. 9, 1956. She died Dec. 17, 2011.

Nickell received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Illinois University and a doctoral degree from the University of New Mexico. He worked as an associate professor of history at SEMO from 1969 until he retired in 2013.

Retired Southeast Missourian business editor Jeff Long wrote columns with Nickell called “The Past is Prologue” for the newspaper.

Long said Nickell had an “inexhaustible interest in research” and was “intensely curious”.

“I believe Frank was the unquestioned historian of Southeast Missouri,” Long said.

He also said that despite Nickell not being a big man, he was “quite a football player”. He said Nickell played at Eastern Illinois until he had a career-ending injury.

Along with writing columns about history, Nickell participated in documenting it in books. Nickell wrote a book with Jerry Ford about Cape Girardeau native Gen. Seth McKee of the U.S. Air Corps, titled “Seth: The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee”.

Ford of the Jerry Ford Orchestra described one of Nickell's defining characteristics as always being calm. Ford said Nickell was once probably the most knowledgeable person about Cape Girardeau, and the country, with his knowledge expanding to even foreign countries.

Nickell’s interests were beyond just history; he was also passionate about animal rescue. Long said Nickell and his wife, Gynel, were “essentially” responsible for starting the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, now called Southeast Missouri Pets.