CommunityNovember 27, 2024

Adopt Taylor 11-27-24

Taylor is 7 years old and a mix of independence and cuddles If you have room in your heart and home for Taylor or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.
Taylor is 7 years old and a mix of independence and cuddles If you have room in your heart and home for Taylor or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

Taylor is 7 years old and a mix of independence and cuddles If you have room in your heart and home for Taylor or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.

