Adopt Sparta 2-8-25

Sparta, male, is close to four months old. If you have room in your heart and home for Sparta or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sancuary