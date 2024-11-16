Adopt Robby 11-16-24

The veterinarian guesses that Robby is 3 to 4 years old. He loves kids. Not sure how he is with other dogs, but he would make a great addition to a family. He has been in foster care since being picked up as a stray a couple of months ago. If you have room in your heart and home for Robby or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary