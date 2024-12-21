Adopt Kitty/Safe Harbor

This is Kitty Soft Paws. She is a recent stray but declawed on all feet. She is guessed to be 6 years old. She is very sweet and ready for her new people. If you have room in your heart and home for Kitty or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary