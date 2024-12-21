All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityDecember 21, 2024

Adopt Kitty/Safe Harbor

Meet Kitty Soft Paws, a sweet 6-year-old declawed stray ready for adoption at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary. Visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson to find your new furry friend.

This is Kitty Soft Paws. She is a recent stray but declawed on all feet. She is guessed to be 6 years old. She is very sweet and ready for her new people. If you have room in your heart and home for Kitty or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.
This is Kitty Soft Paws. She is a recent stray but declawed on all feet. She is guessed to be 6 years old. She is very sweet and ready for her new people. If you have room in your heart and home for Kitty or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This is Kitty Soft Paws. She is a recent stray but declawed on all feet. She is guessed to be 6 years old. She is very sweet and ready for her new people. If you have room in your heart and home for Kitty or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Photo gallery: A tropical parade for New Madrid Christmas
CommunityDec. 20
Photo gallery: A tropical parade for New Madrid Christmas
Generosity shines as Neelyville students compete in annual food drive
CommunityDec. 20
Generosity shines as Neelyville students compete in annual food drive
Cardinals' Fredbird makes appearance at Jaycees Toybox event
CommunityDec. 20
Cardinals' Fredbird makes appearance at Jaycees Toybox event
Cape Girardeau library's tape ball retired after 11 years of sticky service
CommunityDec. 19
Cape Girardeau library's tape ball retired after 11 years of sticky service
Mercy Health Foundation awards life-saving AEDs to local not-for-profits at annual luncheon
CommunityDec. 19
Mercy Health Foundation awards life-saving AEDs to local not-for-profits at annual luncheon
Photo gallery: Missouri's Region E HSRT prepares for disaster with realistic drill
CommunityDec. 19
Photo gallery: Missouri's Region E HSRT prepares for disaster with realistic drill
Photo Gallery: Saint Francis Live Nativity Scene
CommunityDec. 19
Photo Gallery: Saint Francis Live Nativity Scene
Submitted: KCs donate to Parkview
CommunityDec. 18
Submitted: KCs donate to Parkview
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy