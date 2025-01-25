Adopt Gina 1-25-25

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Gina is an 18-month-old female still available. She is a very playful gal who loves treats. If you have room in your heart and home for Gina or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.