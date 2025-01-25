Adopt Gina 1-25-25

Meet Gina, a playful 18-month-old female available for adoption at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary. Visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any day from 8 a.m. to noon to meet her and other pets.

Gina is an 18-month-old female still available. She is a very playful gal who loves treats. If you have room in your heart and home for Gina or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary