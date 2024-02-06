Adopt Dr. Pepper and Mellow 11-23-24

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Dr. Pepper, left, and Mellow are both young males. Mellow was born Sunday, March 17, and Dr. Pepper is a few months younger. If you have room in your heart and home for these pets or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.
