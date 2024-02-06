Adopt Dr. Pepper and Mellow 11-23-24

Meet Dr. Pepper and Mellow, two young male pets ready for adoption at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary. Visit us at 359 Cree Lane, Jackson, any day from 8 a.m. to noon to find your new friend.

Dr. Pepper, left, and Mellow are both young males. Mellow was born Sunday, March 17, and Dr. Pepper is a few months younger. If you have room in your heart and home for these pets or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary