Adopt Dodger 3-15-25

Dodger is guessed to be 3 years old. He has been with the shelter for two years and does well with most large dogs, but can't be trusted with small animals. He is a graduate of Puppies for Parole and does all his tricks for some treats. If you have room in your heart and home for Dodger or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary