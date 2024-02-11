All sections
CommunityNovember 2, 2024

Adopt Dakota 11-2-24

Meet Dakota, a laid-back female cat at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary. She's low-maintenance but enjoys human company. Visit us at 359 Cree Lane, Jackson, to meet Dakota and other pets.

Dakota
Dakota
Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary Dakota is a female and loves to just lay around. She doesn't demand a lot of attention but loves to be around people. If you have room in your heart and home for Dakota or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.

