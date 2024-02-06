Adopt Charlotte 2-22-25

Charlotte is an older girl who enjoys calm spaces. She was found a while back with two gloves in her belly that had been there a very long time. She is also toothless, but it clearly doesn’t interfere with eating. If you have room in your heart and home for Charlotte or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary