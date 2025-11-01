Adopt Casey 1-11-25

Meet Casey, a 2-year-old shy but affectionate cat available for adoption at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary. Visit 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any day from 8 a.m. to noon to meet him and other pets.

Casey is about 2 years old. He is shy but willing to warm up given some time. He is very large and loves belly rubs once he trusts you. If you have room in your heart and home for Casey or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary