March 8, 2025

Adopt B.G. 3-8-25

Meet Baby Girl "B.G.," a 3-year-old declawed cat looking for a loving home. Social and friendly, she awaits adoption at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary. Visit us on weekdays or weekends to meet her.

This is Baby Girl "B.G." She is young, maybe 3 years old and is declawed. She is very social. If you have room in your heart and home for B.G. or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.
