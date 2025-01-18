Adopt Ahsoka 1-18-25

Meet Ahsoka, a nearly 10-year-old petite cat who adores people and enjoys being brushed. Visit Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in Jackson to welcome Ahsoka or another pet into your home.

Ahsoka is an almost 10-year-old very petite girl who loves everyone. She does require frequent brushing which she enjoys. If you have room in your heart and home for Ahsoka or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary