January 18, 2025

Adopt Ahsoka 1-18-25

Meet Ahsoka, a nearly 10-year-old petite cat who adores people and enjoys being brushed. Visit Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in Jackson to welcome Ahsoka or another pet into your home.

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

