Adopt a pet 3-22-25

This baby was found at only 3 weeks old with five siblings and covered with ringworm. Three have been adopted but three are still looking for a forever home. The only Siamese in the group, the fixed 17-week-old has fully recovered from all issues. If you have room in your heart and home for this kitten or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary